The family of Francis Edwin Dibble, 87, of Waverly, N.Y., will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 from 4-5 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m., at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa. Officiating will be Pastor Donn Hauser of the Independent Baptist Church, Towanda, Pa. Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 will accord military honors at the funeral home.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the American Lung Association of Northeast Pennsylvania, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 in memory of Francis Edwin Dibble.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.