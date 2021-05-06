Carla A. Hibbard, 59, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Sayre Health Care Center, following a brave battle with cancer.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main St., Athens, Pa., with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Carla’s name to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 or Guthrie Oncology Department, Nancy Quattrini Patient Fund, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840.
