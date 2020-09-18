Salvatore “Sal” J. Nicosia, 76, of Athens Township, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, Pa. with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. at the church until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa. www.loweryfuneralhome.com