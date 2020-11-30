A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Robert (Moe) Modzelewski, of Gillett, Pa. was held on Saturday November 28,2020 at 4 p.m. at The Crossroads Family Ministries of Sayre. Full Military Honors were accorded
Pastor Tyson Wahl officiated. He was assisted by Youth Pastor Jeremy Maslin and Associate Pastor Roger Van Ostrand.
The Valley Color Guard was led by Sargeant of Arms and Chaplan Mike Gilford, Firing Squad: Bill Douglas, Bob White,Archie, Campbell,Gary Fairbanks, and Mark Lafollette. Color Guard: Tom Chamberlain, Marc Stroker, and Elizabeth Wagner. Bugler was Jim Smith. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Robert’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com