A well attended Mass of Christian Burial for Robert Landy, 93, of Sayre, was celebrated on Monday,July 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at The Epiphany Church, in Sayre, with Father Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
The family greeted friends from 9-10:30 a.m. prior to the Mass. Father was assisted on the alter by Ralph and Carol Meyer.Organist was Larry Hoey. Hymns were sung by the Epiphany choir. Soloist was grand-daughter Anna Landy. The First Reading was given by grand-son Robert Gilroy. Responsorial psalm was given by grand-daughter Mary Catherine Landy.The Second Reading was given by grand-son Kevin Lundquist. Petitions were given by grand-daughter Colleen Schmidt.At the end of the service, Bob’s daughter Mary Landy Gilroy read a special prayer and Bob’s grand-daughter Anna Landy sang “Ava Maria”.
Full military honors were accorded by the Valley Color-guard. Sergeant of Arms was Larry Parks, Firing Squad: Gerald Beatty, Bill Douglas, Bob White, and Archie Campbell, Color-guard: Charles Zimmer,Tom Chamberlain,Dan Eiklor, and Elizabeth Wagner. Chaplain was Larry Parks, Bugler was Don Barber. The flag was presented to Bob’s son Joseph Landy.
Burial was held at St. Basil’s Cemetery in Dushore, Pa. with Father Thomas Major officiating. A special song”Danny Boy” was sung by grand-son Ryan Lundquist.
Arrangements had been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Bob’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com