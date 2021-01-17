A Celebration of Life Service for Charles L. Morgan, of Sayre, Pa. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church. Pastor Cindy Schulte officiated the service.
The prelude opened by accompanist Ms. Shirley Goble with the Marine Corps Hymn honoring Charlie’s time in the Vietnam War. Pastor Cindy Schulte opened with the Greeting, Welcome, and Prayer. Special music, “In the Garden” was presented by Mrs. Carol Lemmon and Pastor Cindy followed by the Old Testament reading from Jeremiah 29:11-14 by Sara King-Smith. A Time of Remembrance was shared by his wife, Donna Morgan.
All shared together Psalm 23 and the hymn, “Let There Be Peace on Earth.” The Gospel reading was from Matthew 11:25-30 by Mrs. Sylvia Fuller with Pastor Cindy sharing the message entitled “God’s Opportunistic Grace.”
Everyone joined together in “The Lord’s Prayer” and the closing hymn, “God Be with You Till We Meet Again.”
The Pastor closed with the Blessing and Closing Prayer. The postlude hymn by Ms.Shirley Goble was “What A Friend We Have in Jesus.”
Committal and Burial followed at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. A Post Funeral Luncheon for family and friends followed at the Waverly United Methodist Church.