Lindy “Jay” Sampson, 68, of 409 Lincoln St., Sayre, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Jay’s house, 409 Lincoln St., Sayre, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. Appropriate precautions will be taken for public health concerns to include masks and social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in loving memory of Jay Sampson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.