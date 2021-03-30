Edith “Marie” Henrich of Elmira, age 97, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, following a long and full life.
Guests will be received at Caywood’s Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway Southport/Elmira, N.Y., on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. In accordance with state regulations, face masks and social distancing are required. A private memorial service will follow and may be viewed on Caywood’s Funeral Home & Gardens Facebook page.
Her ashes will be interred with her beloved husband, Richard S. Henrich, in Woodlawn National Cemetery.