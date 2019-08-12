Dorothy E. Huckle, 92, of Waverly N.Y. died on July 29, 2019 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly. A time of calling was held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 11 to 12 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor the life of Dorothy was held at 12:00 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating. Burial was in the Chemung Village Cemetery, Chemung, New York. Memorial donations can be made in Dorothy’s name to the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St, Waverly, New York 14892. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com