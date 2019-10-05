Friends and family of Paul S. May, Jr., 55, of Athens, Pa., may call on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Ulster Cemetery, Ulster, Pa., at the convenience of the family.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.