A very well-attended Mass of Christian Burial for Suzanne M. Yanuzzi, of South Waverly, was celebrated on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. after the family greeted friends from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Church of The Epiphany in Sayre, with Father Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Father was assisted on the alter by Ralph Meyers. Soloist was Cathy Russo. Organist was Larry Hoey.The First Reading was given by cousin, Michele Sisto. The Second Reading was given by brother, Jason Pipher. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family greeted friends at Yanuzzi’s Restaurant in Sayre after the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Suzanne’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.