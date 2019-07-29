A well-attended Mass of Christian Burial for David Walsh Brubaker, 78, of North Towanda, Pa. was held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third St. Towanda, Pa. with the Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant. Assisting at the altar was Anne Cowling. Eucharistic Minister was Kathy Joyce. Soloist was Cynthia Williams accompanied by organist George Dzus. Readings were given by Robert Pyznar.
Presenting the Gifts were Pennsylvania State Police Officers, Sgt. John Richards, Tpr. Robert Phillips and Tpr. Patrick Roman. Burial was in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda, Pa. with full military and law enforcement honors accorded by Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, La Societe Des 40 Hommes et 8 Chevaux Voiture Locale No. 549 and the Pennsylvania State Police Honor Guard. Pallbearers were: David’s son, Charles Brubaker, David’s brothers, William ‘Bill’ Brubaker and Julian “Nip” Brubaker, and Officers, Sgt. John Richards, Tpr. Robert Phillips and Tpr. Patrick Roman. Members of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Towanda and North Towanda Fire Departments held Services of Remembrance at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home in Towanda Wednesday evening.