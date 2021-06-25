Richard E. Chilson, more affectionately known around the card table as “Chilly,” passed on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
A celebration of life for Dick will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at (his home away from home) Tomasso’s Restaurant in Waverly, N.Y., with full military honors being accorded.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Dick’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.