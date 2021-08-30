Eric Behets, age 76, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Aug. 24, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital of Sayre, Pa., following a period of declining health.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Eric’s life will be held on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with Carlton Tubbs officiating. For those who are unable to attend the service, we will livestream the services at 5 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Eric’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.