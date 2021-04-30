Richard “Rick” Harris, 60, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away at Robert Packer Hospital on April 23, 2021, after a brief struggle with cancer.
A time of calling will be Friday, April 30, 2021, from 9-10 a.m. at Epiphany Church, S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. A Requiem Mass will be at 10 a.m. followed by burial, with full military honors, at Bradford County Memorial Cemetery, Towanda, Pa. For all services, COVID-19 protocols of social distancing and mask wearing are required.
The family will provide flowers. Memorials can be made to Ronald McDonald House or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Rick’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.