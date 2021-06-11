Surrounded by his family and those that meant the world to him, Tim Lounsbury, 63, of Smithboro went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, June 11 from 4-7 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of Tim’s life will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 3 p.m. at the funeral chapel. A livestream of Tim’s memorial service can be viewed at https://my.gather.app/remember/tim-lounsbury.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Tioga Center Fire Dept., P.O. Box 185, Tioga Center, NY 13845 in loving memory of Tim Lounsbury.