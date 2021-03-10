Otto Paul Reitz, 85, of Tioga Center went to dance and sing with the angels on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was home surrounded by family at the time of his passing.
The family will receive friends at the Sutfin Funeral Home, 273 S. Main St., Nichols, on Wednesday, March 10 from 5-8 p.m. Those attending are requested to practice appropriate precautions for public health concerns when at the funeral home and the church, to include wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick’s Church, Owego, N.Y., on Thursday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tioga Center Fire Department, P.O. Box 185, Tioga Center, NY 13845.