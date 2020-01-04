Friends of Joan Marie Maffei, 79, of Windham, Pa., are invited to attend a period of visitation on Sunday, Jan. 5 from 1-2 p.m. at the Greater Valley Assembly of God Church, 104 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. A memorial service and celebration of her life will follow at 2 p.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Chris Gray, officiating.
Interment will be held in the Valley Home Cemetery, Windham, at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Caring assistance is being provided by the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.