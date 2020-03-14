Funeral services for Harold R. “Corky” Wayman, 70, of Sayre, Pa., will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at noon at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., prior to the services at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Tioga Point Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Corky’s memory to Stray Haven Animal Shelter.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Corky’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.