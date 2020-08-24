W. Marshall Dawsey died on August 18th surrounded by his children. He was 87 years old.
Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, August 24th at Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. Private interment will be on Tuesday, August 25th. A memorial is being planned for a later time. Marshall and his family request that contributions be directed to the Towanda Public Library, Cancer Research, or a charity of one’s choosing in memory of Marshall Dawsey. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.