Family and friends of David C. Chandler, 78, of Shunk, Pa., formerly of Athens Township, Pa., may call on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Fire Chaplain Linda Rogers officiating. In keeping with David’s wishes, the family requests that casual attire be worn for the service.
Burial will follow in Hanlon Hill Cemetery, Gillett, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to Endless Winds Fire Company, 9721 Route 154, Unit 1, Shunk, PA 17768.
Those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.