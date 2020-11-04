Leon “Dick” Cary of Lockwood, N.Y., passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
A time of calling was held on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Reniff Cemetery in Lockwood with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Dick's name to a charity of one's choice.