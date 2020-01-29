A time of calling for Thelma C. West, 89, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, N.Y.
Memorial donations may be made in Thelma’s name to Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Thelma’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.