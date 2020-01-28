The family of Donald E. Campbell Sr., 82, of Sayre, Pa., will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Athens Wesleyan Church at 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre, Pa. The memorial service will be held immediately after with Pastor David Larson.
Interment will be held in the Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, Pa., in the spring.
Memorial donations in Don’s name may be directed to Athens Wesleyan Church at 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre, PA 18840.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Don’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.