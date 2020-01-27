A time of calling for Beverly J. Russell, 85, of Waverly will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Helen Learn officiating and where full military honors will be accorded.
Memorial donations may be made in Beverly’s name to the American Cancer Society.
Memorial donations may be made in Beverly's name to the American Cancer Society.