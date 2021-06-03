Rhoda M. Howell Sutryk, 80, of Waverly, N.Y., surrounded by her loving family, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on May 29, 2021 after an extended illness.
Friends and family may call Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Chris Durham officiating. Processional and burial service to follow at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa. A reception will be held at 1 p.m. at the Sayre Elks Club, 117 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rhoda’s memory to Waverly Central Schools Music Department, c/o Rhoda Sutryk Memorial Scholarship, 15 Frederick St., Waverly, NY 14892.
