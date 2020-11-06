Socorro “Suki” (Venegas) Osorio, 72, of South Waverly, Pa., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. CDC guidelines will be followed for the time of visitation and funeral service.
Burial will follow the services at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.