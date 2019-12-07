Friends and family of Erin N. Covey, 34, of Waverly, N.Y., may call on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the church at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Linda Rogers officiating.
A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Erin’s name to help her beloved children’s future college fund to Sara Covey, P.O. Box 299, Morris, NY 13808, c/o Elaine Parker, and please consider an additional donation to The Code Green Campaign, P.O. Box 15365, Spokane Valley, WA 99215, which helps those in crisis.
Those wishing to express memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.