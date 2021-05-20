Virginia Dale Robinson, 70, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, following a brief illness.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at World’s End State Park, 82 Cabin Bridge Road, Forksville, Pa., beginning at noon on Saturday, May 22, 2021. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to: American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or www.diabetes.org or American Cancer Society, 19th West 56th St., New York, NY 10019 or www.cancer.org.
