A Celebration of Life Service for Margaret Elaine Whitney Montgomery, 87, of Wysox, Pa. was held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wysox Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jira Albers, pastor, and Rev. Robert Martin officiating. Soloist for the service was Kevin Gilpin accompanied by organist, Loretta Stevens. Members of Wysox Rebekah Lodge No. 443 held a Service of Remembrance at the church. A luncheon for family and friends was held in Ferguson Hall at the church following the service. Interment was private in the Wysox Cemetery.