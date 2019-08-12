Phyllis J. Felt, 80, of Athens Township,Pa., passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department. The call came in for smoke e…
