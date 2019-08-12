Phyllis J. Felt, 80, of Athens Township,Pa., passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.