Nancy K. Bean, 82, of Litchfield, Pa., is now at peace and with her husband, Jim, after five months of separation. She passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday, July 2 at 4 p.m. at the Orange Hill Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 or St. Jude’s, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Nancy K. Bean.