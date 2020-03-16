Harold R. “Corky” Wayman, 70, of Sayre, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Harold was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and Ross Wayman, Jr.
Funeral services were held on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. The family received friends Saturday from 10 to 12 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Tioga Point Cemetery at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Corky’s memory to Stray Haven Animal Shelter. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Corky’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com