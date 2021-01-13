Well attended funeral services for Raymond C. “Carl” Arnold, 63, of Athens, PA were held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 5 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service opening with scriptures of comfort for the family. The Pastor shared family memories followed by one of Carl’s favorite songs, “Dust in the Wind.” The pastor closed with scriptures from John 11, Rev. 21, and John 14. Committal services followed the service as the burial will be a private service for family at a later date at Sheshequin Cemetery.
Military Honors were accorded by the Army Honor Guard and the Valley Color Guard with Larry Parks serving as Chaplain and Sargent of Arms, Color Guard; Tom Chamberlain and Dan Eckler, Firing Squad; Bill Douglas, Archie Campbell, Tom Miller, and Gerald Beatty with TAPS presented by Bugler Bob White.