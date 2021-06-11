Arlene M. Kinsman, 93, of Towanda, Pa., passed away on May 29, 2021 at the Sayre Health Care Facility.
A period of visitation and time of sharing memories will be held on Saturday, June 12 from 10-11 a.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of her life will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Don Hauser, of the Independent Baptist Church, officiating.
Following the services, beginning at 12:30 p.m., a luncheon and time of sharing will be held at the Kinsman Hall, 915 Front St., Athens, Pa.
Arlene will be laid to rest in the Bradford County Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.