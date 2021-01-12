Marikay Irene Jacqueline (Jensen) Buiniskis, 69, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
There will be a graveside service to honor Marikay on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at North Barton Cemetery in Lockwood, N.Y. We will have a celebration of life this summer to honor Marikay’s special life.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Michael Buiniskis at 1712 Ridge Road, Lockwood, NY 14859. We are also asking in honor of Marikay, that donations can be given to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org or (855) 653-2273.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Marikay’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.