A time of calling for MSG Robert F. McCracken (ret.), 82, of Watertown, N.Y., formerly of Waverly, N.Y., will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Orange Hill Cemetery in Athens, where full military honors will be accorded by the Valley Color Guard.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Bob’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.