Evelyn M. (Landon) Leonard, 87, of Bentley Creek, Pa., passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at home, surrounded by her family.
Family and friends are welcome to gather from 12-2 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., 279 Main St., Wellsburg, N.Y. The funeral service to celebrate Evelyn’s life will be held at the conclusion of the viewing at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 16 at the funeral home with burial following in Bentley Creek Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Evelyn’s memory to the Ridgebury Volunteer Fire Company, 13238 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925.