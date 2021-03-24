Funeral services for Berneita Wright, 93, of Sayre, Pa. were held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service opening with the song “Broken Halos” requested by the family and scriptures of comfort for family and friends. The pastor then shared many family memories of Berneita with her family and her love of her family and friends. The pastor closed with scriptures, and all in attendance prayed together “Psalm 23” and closing in prayer. The service concluded with “Amazing Grace.”
Committal and burial was in Mountain Lake Cemetery, Burlington, Pa. Pallbearers were Joseph Harbst, Mike Strong, Brian Greeno, Robert Wright, Joe Bowman, and Stanley Wright.
The family hosted a post funeral luncheon at the VFW Post #1536 in Sayre.