A well-attended Mass of Christian Burial for Marjorie Ruth Regan, 100, was held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Towanda, Pa. The Rev. Edward Michelini was the celebrant for the service with George Dzus as organist and soloist, Cynthia Williams singing “Ava Maria” with songs, “On Eagles’ Wings,” “Psalm 23,” “Prayer of St. Francis,” “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Music readings from the gospel, Rev. 14:13, and Phil. 3:20-21, were by John P. Regan and Mary Lynn Robbins, with Mary Ann Dugan Marks and Laura Griffin presenting the gifts. Marjorie’s sons, John P. Regan and Gary Regan, and daughter, Gail Traver, presented the eulogies on behalf of the family.
Following the Mass, the family hosted a luncheon at the church for family and friends.
Committal and burial services were at 2 p.m. at the Sheshequin Valley Cemetery in Ulster with the Rev. Michelini officiating. Pallbearers were Jerry Regan, Janice Regan, Aaron Raupers, Cory Raupers, Tom Harrahan, Bill Regan, Lawrence Lance and Ely Newman.