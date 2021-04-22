Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.