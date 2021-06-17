Sue Ellen Hall, 64, of Nichols passed away at her home on Friday, June 11, 2021, following a courageous battle with cancer.
A period of visitation and time of remembering Sue will be held on Thursday, June 17 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of her life will follow at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Mary Jean Simonin, of the Nichols Methodist Church, officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols Fire Dept., P.O. Box 334, Nichols, NY 13812 in loving memory of Sue Ellen Hall.