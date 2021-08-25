Kay Jean Ervine, 82, of South Waverly, Pa., died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, New York.
The family will receive visitors at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 559 Main St. in Laceyville, Pa., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Lay Minister Vicky Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Church will be officiating. Visitors are requested to wear masks at the funeral home due to COVID-19 for the health and safety of vulnerable persons.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kay’s name may be made to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760 or to the charity of your choice.
