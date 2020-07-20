Attorney Robert J. Landy of Sayre, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 after a brief illness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 20 at Epiphany Church at 10:30 a.m. with family visitation preceding at 9 a.m. Bob will be laid to rest on Monday at Saint Basil Cemetery in Dushore, Pa
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Epiphany School or to a life affirming charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Robert’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.