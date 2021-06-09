Sherrie D. (Taylor) Fairbanks, 80, of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Athens, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Friends and family may call Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 12-2 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 South Keystone Ave., Sayre, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the church at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Paula Kraus and the Rev. James Donahoo co-officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Sherrie’s name to Sayre Christian Church, 427 South Keystone Ave., Sayre, PA 18840.
