Janet Schrader, 80, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2020 at home.
Friends and family may call on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Chris Gray officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or dementiasociety.org.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.