Family and friends of Barbara L. Fairlie, 90, of Barton, N.Y., are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, Jan. 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of Barb’s life will follow at 1 p.m.
Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband and grandson Brian in the Nichols Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 in loving memory of Barbara L. Fairlie.