Eleanor Rifenbury Seelye, 88, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on New Year’s Eve 2020.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. CDC guidelines will be followed for the time of visitation and funeral service.
Burial and committal services will follow the service at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.