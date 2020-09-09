Joan P. Stevens, 88, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Sayre Healthcare Center after an extended illness.
Services will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Greater Valley Assembly of God, 104 S. Main Street, Athens, PA with the Rev. Chris Gray officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Joan’s memory to: Lowery-Urban Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help the family offset the funeral expenses.
Arrangements entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.