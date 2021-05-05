Charlotte M. Smith, 96, of Waverly has gone to her eternal home on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly.
A memorial service to honor Charlotte’s life will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly. A time of calling will be held from 10-11 a.m. before the service, and burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, where full military honors will be accorded.
